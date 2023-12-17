(Bloomberg) -- Two senators said negotiations on US border security are moving forward as Republicans demand more restrictive policies in exchange for clearing assistance to Ukraine and other US allies.

“I talked to a couple of key negotiators yesterday and they feel like they’re making some progress,” Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, said on Fox News Sunday. He described the negotiations “very delicate and difficult.”

Negotiators met in Washington over the weekend after Majority Leader Chuck Schumer delayed the Senate’s holiday break to allow for a possible vote this week. That would increase pressure on the House, which has already left Washington until January, to act early next month.

“They’re moving in a very positive way,” West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin said on CNN’s State of the Union. “They understand that the border is broken.”

With possible measures to curb migration across the border from Mexico dividing both parties, the two sides revealed little about the detailed state of play on Sunday.

President Joe Biden has offered changes to US border policy and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas met with negotiators in recent days as part of stepped-up engagement by the White House.

Republican Senator Thom Tillis has said the offer would give the president expanded authority to deport migrants once a certain number of undocumented migrants has crossed the border.

A key point of negotiation is the right to asylum, which advocates of tighter rules say is being abused by economic migrants entering the US.

Senator Lindsey Graham said “there is progress on asylum” in the talks on Capitol Hill, but cautioned that he doesn’t expect an agreement by Dec. 31.

“We’re not anywhere close to a deal,” the South Carolina Republican said on NBC’s Meet the Press. “It’ll go into next year.”

