(Bloomberg) -- Two senior US senators asked the Biden administration to start trade-agreement talks with Ecuador and Uruguay, using a pact with Mexico and Canada as a template to expand export opportunities with “trusted partners” in Latin America as China’s influence grows.

Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Robert Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat, and fellow committee member Rob Portman — a former US trade chief and an Ohio Republican — asked Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to capitalize on the success of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement and expand relations in the Western Hemisphere.

“Setting high-standard rules for trade in Latin America can help advance the post-pandemic economic recovery of some of our strongest democratic neighbors,” Menendez and Portman said in a letter to Tai and Blinken Tuesday. “Without further US engagement, however, the US risks losing market-access opportunities for American companies and the potential erosion of our influence in the region relative to China.”

Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso met with US counterpart Joe Biden Monday at the White House, where the leaders agreed that the countries had made historic progress in strengthening bilateral ties. Lasso has previously noted that Ecuador is the only nation on the Western Hemisphere’s Pacific Coast that has no free-trade agreement with the US.

Ecuador has pivoted toward Washington in foreign policy after the left-wing administration of President Rafael Correa (2007-2017) sought close ties with the likes of Cuba and Venezuela and borrowed heavily from China. While most of the South American country’s oil is exported to the US West Coast, the Asian nation overtook the US as Ecuador’s main export destination this year.

In Uruguay, President Luis Lacalle Pou has started free-trade talks with China, wooed Turkey and applied to join the 11-nation Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership trade bloc as he seeks to open markets to for the nation’s goods and services.

His aggressive trade agenda has put his government at odds with Uruguay’s partners in the South American trade bloc known as Mercosur. Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay threatened last month to take undisclosed measures against Montevideo if it insists on pursuing an independent trade policy.

“We note that in the absence of US engagement both Ecuador and Uruguay have begun to look to others, including China, for preferential trading terms,” the senators wrote. “While we welcome the recent announcement of a new Fair Trade Working Group with Ecuador to explore progress on labor, environmental, and digital trade issues, we believe more can be done.”

