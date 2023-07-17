(Bloomberg) -- The US is deploying a destroyer and fighter aircraft including F-35s to the Persian Gulf in response to Iranian seizures and harassment in and around the Strait of Hormuz, Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said Monday.

The decision to send more military muscle — including the added destroyer, the USS Thomas Harder — comes after several recent encounters between US and Iranian vessels. In one incident this month, a US destroyer chased away two ships from the Iranian Navy in the Gulf of Oman that were trying to seize two oil tankers, the Associated Press reported.

Earlier: US Says Iran Tried to Seize Oil Tankers Near Persian Gulf

The F-35 Joint Strike Fighters will join F-16 fighter planes and A-10 close-air support aircraft that have been patrolling in the area. The US is “increasing our presence and ability to monitor” the Strait of Hormuz and “surrounding waters,” Singh told reporters.

Relations between the US and Iran have been tense since the effective collapse in 2018 of an agreement to curb Iran’s nuclear program. After a ship seizure in March, the two countries held indirect talks on prisoner swaps and the release of Iranian funds frozen abroad due to sanctions.

Briefing reporters on Monday, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Iran has become “more bellicose, more active and more dangerous to peaceful maritime shipping in the Gulf region.”

