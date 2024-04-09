(Bloomberg) -- The US has sent a stash of Iranian munitions it captured from Houthi militants to Ukraine to help in its fight to repel Russia’s invasion, the US Central Command said.

The transfer of more than 5,000 AK-47s, machine guns, sniper rifles, RPG-7s and over 500,000 rounds of 7.62 millimeter ammunition to Kyiv took place last week, according to a statement on a social platform X on Tuesday.

Ukraine is facing shortages of ammunition as more than $60 billion in US aid is snarled in Congress due to domestic political infighting.

Kyiv’s troops have already had to retreat from some territory as Russian forces sometimes outgun them seven to one. Moscow has also stepped up missile and drone attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure as Kyiv is running low on air defense.

The Central Command and naval forces had seized the weapons and ammunition from four vessels that carried the supply to Houthi militants in Yemen between May 2021 and Feb 2023, according to the statement. “This constitutes enough material to equip one Ukrainian brigade with small arms rifles,” it said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the US to provide more military assistance as his troops need weapons to prepare for another Russian offensive, expected in late May or June.

--With assistance from Golnar Motevalli.

