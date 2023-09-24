US Set to Admit Israel to Visa Waiver Program, AP Says

(Bloomberg) -- The US is preparing to allow Israeli citizens to enter the country without a visa, the Associated Press reported, citing US officials it didn’t identify.

The Biden administration may announce Israel’s entry to the Visa Waiver Program on Thursday, just before the end of the federal budget year on Sept. 30, according to the report on Sunday.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is set to make the announcement shortly after receiving a recommendation from Secretary of State Antony Blinken no later than Tuesday that Israel be admitted, AP said.

The go-ahead is planned despite concerns in Washington about the Israeli government’s treatment of Palestinian Americans, AP said.

