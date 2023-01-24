(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is set to announce it will send M1 Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine, people familiar with the matter said, reversing a longstanding position as part of efforts to persuade Germany to provide tanks of its own.

The people, who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations, said the White House could make the announcement as early as Wednesday.

Sending the Abrams would mark a reversal for an administration that has insisted the tank doesn’t make sense for Ukraine because it requires a special type of fuel, is too heavy and requires too much maintenance and training. But Germany has been wary of providing its Leopard 2 battle tank unless allies do the same, and offering Abrams tanks is seen as the quickest way to ease Berlin’s concerns.

On Tuesday, Der Spiegel said Germany will send its Leopard tank to Ukraine, raising the possibility that the two countries could make announcements at the same time. The Wall Street Journal earlier reported the Biden administration was leaning toward providing Abrams tanks to Ukraine.

Ukraine has repeatedly demanded heavy tanks, saying they will be crucial to helping turn the tide against Russian forces. As fighting has shifted from urban centers to the wider-open areas of Ukraine’s east where Russia’s troops are dug in, pressure has only mounted on the US and its allies to give more offense-minded weaponry such as tanks and other armored vehicles.

“Ukraine never asked the American soldiers to fight on our land instead of us,” President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a speech to Congress in December. “I assure you that Ukrainian soldiers can perfectly operate American tanks and planes themselves.”

As recently as late last week, senior US officials insisted that that sending the Abrams wouldn’t make sense. Instead, they argued that Germany and other allies should provide the Leopard 2, which is in far more plentiful supply and could get to the battlefield far faster.

“The Abrams tank is a very complicated piece of equipment,” Under Secretary of Defense Colin Kahl told reporters at the Pentagon last week. “It’s expensive, it’s hard to train on. It has a jet engine. I think it’s about three gallons to the mile of jet fuel. It is not the easiest system to maintain. It may or may not be the right system.”

The back and forth threatened to undermine allied unity that President Vladimir Putin has been keen to fracture since his forces invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. The disagreement was on display last week when senior defense officials from allied nations gathered in Germany and announced billions of dollars in new weapons for Ukraine but couldn’t agree on the tanks issue.

Germany, wary of provoking Russia’s ire and escalating the war beyond Ukraine’s border, has insisted “we never go alone,” as Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in an interview last week with Bloomberg News Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait.

“If America will decide that they will bring battle tanks to Ukraine, that will make it easier for Germany,” Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck said on Bloomberg TV. “You know our history, and we are little bit more reluctant there for understandable reasons.”

