(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration has finalized first-of-their-kind energy-savings rules for kitchen stoves designed to lower utility bills and improve reliability of the appliances. They will not, however, ban ones that burn gas.

The standards, which set energy use limits for gas and electric appliances, will save consumers some $1.6 billion in energy costs over 30 years, the Energy Department said in a statement. The requirements mandated by Congress are scheduled to take effect in 2028.

The Energy Department’s push for new rules never actually included plans to ban gas stoves. But the agency kicked off the process shortly after an official with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission floated the idea of banning them amid concerns about air pollutants, thrusting the appliances into the political spotlight.

The Energy Department said the standards would decrease carbon dioxide emissions by nearly 4 million metric tons cumulatively over 30 years - roughly equal to the combined annual emissions associated with the energy use of 500,000 households.

