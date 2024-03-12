(Bloomberg) -- US small-business optimism slipped to a nine-month low in February as high prices and borrowing costs took a toll on expansion plans, according to the National Federation of Independent Business.

The index of sentiment fell 0.5 point to 89.4, marking the sixth decline in the past seven months, the NFIB said Tuesday.

“While inflation pressures have eased since peaking in 2021, small-business owners are still managing the elevated costs of higher prices and interest rates,” Bill Dunkelberg, the group’s chief economist, said in a statement. “The labor market has also eased slightly as small-business owners are having an easier time attracting and retaining employees.”

Some 21% of respondents said they plan capital expenditures in coming months, the smallest share since April. Just 5% indicated that now is a good time to expand, down 3 percentage points from the previous month and the lowest since September. A net 39% see business conditions getting worse, while earnings also weakened.

The report’s labor market gauges, released on Thursday by the NFIB ahead of the government’s monthly jobs report, showed the share of small-business owners who plan to raise worker compensation fell to the lowest in nearly three years. Fewer businesses also expect to hire.

US Labor Department data on Friday showed that while US payrolls rose more than forecast, job growth in the prior two months was revised lower. The unemployment rate also climbed to a two-year high of 3.9%.

