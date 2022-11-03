(Bloomberg) -- The US and South Korea agreed to extend their “Vigilant Storm” military exercises in response to North Korean missile launches in the last few days, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said after meeting his South Korean counterpart.

“At this time of heightened tension, our alliance is ironclad,” Austin said at a briefing at the Pentagon with Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup. Lee called North Korea’s missile launches a “grave” security threat.

In a communique released before the briefing, the two sides agreed to enhance their military exercises more broadly in response to North Korea. In response to developments in North Korea’s nuclear strategy and capability, the US and South Korea will now run an annual tabletop exercise that will include a scenario in which North Korea uses a nuclear weapon.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.