(Bloomberg) -- The US and South Korea have agreed to further expand joint military drills after a fresh threat from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to fight the allies.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin and his South Korean counterpart Lee Jong-sup met in Washington and agreed to “expand the joint exercises in the second half of 2022,” the South’s defense ministry said in a statement Saturday. They also vowed to strengthen the allies’ “deterrence posture” by deploying US strategic assets to the Korean Peninsula.

The two nations also agreed in the statement to “resolutely and jointly respond” to what they labeled North Korea’s provocative actions, with Austin pledging to use the “full range of US capabilities” to defend South Korea.

The statement came just two days after North Korea’s Kim threatened to “eliminate” South Korea and said he was ready for any battle with the US in a speech to mark the 69th anniversary of the deal that ended fighting in the Korean War.

Read more: Kim Jong Un Says He’s Ready to Fight US, ‘Eliminate’ South Korea

With US attention this year diverted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Kim has been stepping up provocations by firing off a record number of ballistic missiles and showing signs North Korea could conduct its first nuclear test since 2017. His fiery speech served as a reminder to President Joe Biden of the pressing security problems posed by Pyongyang.

South Korea has brought back joint military exercises with the US that had been scaled down or halted about four years ago under former President Donald Trump in his bid to facilitate nuclear negotiations with North Korea. The US and South Korea held joint military exercises this month that included AH-64E Apache helicopters and F-35A stealth fighter jets.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.