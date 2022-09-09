US Speeds Plan for New Armored Vehicle and Sends Older Models to Ukraine

(Bloomberg) -- The US Army plans to use $867 million in Ukraine emergency funding for a new contract and accelerated production of an improved armored personnel carrier from BAE Systems Plc to replenish its own inventory.

The Armored Multiple-Purpose Vehicle will replace the M113 carrier, a workhorse introduced in the Vietnam War era. Under drawdowns of Pentagon stockpiles authorized by President Joe Biden, 200 of the older M113s will be sent to Ukraine by the active-duty Army and the Army National Guard.

The trade-off, disclosed in Pentagon budget documents, reflects that there are advantages for the Defense Department in rushing existing weapons supplies to the war front in Ukraine while gaining improved replacements for the future.

The Army intends to use some of the money to award a follow-on production contract for as many as 197 Armored Multiple-Purpose Vehicles per year in the next fiscal year’s second quarter that begins in January, Army spokeswoman Ashley John said in an email. A portion of the supplemental funding would also go to speeding AMPV production, she said.

“This acceleration in production does not change the AMPV’s Army acquisition objective of 2,897 as we are buying vehicles sooner than we would have under the original fielding plan,” John said in the statement. “Additional vehicle procurement for replacement of vehicles provided to Ukraine is anticipated in subsequent years once a higher production rate is achieved.”

Congressional defense committees backed the addition of $867 million this fiscal year for the AMPV program, according to the Pentagon budget documents. The money will come from two Ukraine supplemental funding bills signed into law in March and May.

BAE Systems is the top contractor on the roughly $15 billion, 2,897-vehicle deal for AMPVs.

“We stand ready to deliver,” BAE spokeswoman Amanda Niswonger, said in a statement, saying “the AMPV delivers increased survivability, mobility and power.” BAE is building the new vehicles in York, Pennsylvania.

