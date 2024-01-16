(Bloomberg) -- A temporary spending bill to prevent a partial US government shutdown on Saturday passed its first procedural test in the Senate on Tuesday, a sign that the legislation is on track to be approved in time to meet the deadline.

The Senate voted 68 to 13 to advance the measure toward the end of a snowy day in Washington with many lawmakers absent.

The short-term spending measure would fund some US agencies — set to run out of money after Jan. 19 — through March 1 and others through March 8.

The interim funding has the support of congressional leaders including House Speaker Mike Johnson, so the prospects for passage in both chambers are good. It doesn’t include several disputed items, such as continuing efforts to reach a bargain on US border restrictions and Ukraine aid. Nor does it carry an emerging potential $80 billion business tax package being worked on by congressional tax panel members.

While ultra-conservatives in the House say they oppose keeping agencies open at current funding levels, the speaker can bypass them by relying on Democrats for support. The House Freedom Caucus denounced the bill as “surrender” in a post on the social media site X over the weekend.

Senate critics of the interim measure haven’t signaled any intention to use procedural obstacles that could delay passage beyond the shutdown deadline.

“The key to finishing our work this week will be bipartisan cooperation in both chambers,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the Senate floor.

The short-term package is meant to give lawmakers time to complete negotiations on annual funding for the fiscal year that began Oct. 1.

Leaders in both parties have agreed on an effective $1.66 trillion spending cap for the year but still are negotiating how to distribute the money among government departments and programs. They also have to resolve conservative demands to attach policies like immigration and abortion restrictions to the bills.

