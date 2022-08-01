(Bloomberg) -- US entrepreneurial growth since the pandemic was particularly robust in areas where minority groups comprise the majority of the population, according to the Alliance for Entrepreneurial Equity.

From 2019 to 2021, majority Black counties saw new-business applications jump 103%, compared with a 54% increase nationally, the AEE said in a report released Monday. The group is a joint venture between center-left think tank Third Way and the National Urban League, a civil-rights organization.

A record 5.4 million new businesses were formed in the US last year, according to the US Census Bureau, due to a combination of economic necessity and increased support. The report found that upending of how Americans live and work played a role in the entrepreneurship boom during the Covid-19 crisis.

Startup activity during the pandemic was more concentrated in minority neighborhoods, and Black communities particularly, according to the analysis, based on the Census Bureau’s Business Formation Statistics data.

These areas are predominately in the southeastern part of the country, along the Mississippi river in Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi, as well as in Georgia, South Carolina and the Hampton Roads region of southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina.

Government support -- both at the federal level through direct stimulus checks and expanded unemployment support and locally through capital help -- acted as a catalyst that pushed many to take a chance to pursue ventures or to capitalize on gaps they saw in the market.

Higher-than-average unemployment rates among minority communities likely also enticed many who lost their jobs to start a business.

A survey conducted by Ipsos, a Paris-based global market-research firm, found that non-traditional groups are becoming more active in entrepreneurship around the world.

Across 26 countries surveyed, the demographic groups showing the largest increases since 2018 in both entrepreneurial experience and aspiration to start a business are women, young people and lower-income earners, according to the survey.

“Globally, entrepreneurialism is no longer the domain of men and higher socio-economic groups as it may have been in the past,” Ipsos said in the report.

