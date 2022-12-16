(Bloomberg) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken launched a new State Department unit known as China House to better coordinate foreign policy toward Beijing, as the Biden administration continues to sharpen its diplomatic approach to the key US geopolitical competitor.

Formally called the Office of China Coordination, China House will fold in experts from the diplomatic corps and beyond to improve efforts ranging from international security and economics to technology and coordination with allies, the State Department said Friday.

“Improved coordination means nimbler and more consistent policy,” the statement said. “It means we are better positioned to work with our allies and partners and to engage even more deeply with every country with which the Department works.”

China House will be funded out of the existing department budget, and will involve additional staff joining as liaisons, embeds and for specific assignments, a State Department spokesman said.

About a month ago, President Joe Biden met Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Bali and agreed to chart a less volatile path forward in US-China ties, which had nosedived following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan in August. The US is rolling out a series of export curbs and restrictions on China’s semiconductor industry, which have led China to file a complaint at the World Trade Organization.

The bureaucratic reshuffle follows a similar decision by the Central Intelligence Agency to create a China Mission Center in October 2021. That new center was meant to strengthen work “on the most important geopolitical threat we face in the 21st century, an increasingly adversarial Chinese government,” CIA Director Bill Burns said at the time.

