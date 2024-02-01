(Bloomberg) -- US state pension funding levels rose by almost 8% last year, as cooling inflation and a dovish Federal Reserve helped boost a broad asset rally in the fourth quarter.

The gains left state pensions with assets sufficient to cover 81.3% of promised benefits as of Dec. 31, up from 73.6% a year ago, according to pension consulting firm Wilshire. State pension funding ratios are at their highest since the first quarter of 2022, Wilshire said in a Thursday news release.

The FT Wilshire 5000 Index, which tracks the broad US stock market, returned 26.1% in 2023, and had its best quarterly return since the fourth quarter of 2020. The Bloomberg US Aggregate bond index returned 5.5% in 2023.

“Clearly a year where optimism started to improve as we went further into the year,” said Wilshire’s Chief Investment Officer Josh Emanuel in a webinar last month. Growth stocks outperformed value equities, a trend that continued into the fourth quarter “as markets started to price in lower interest rates, which as we know, it tended to be and has been a tailwind for growth.”

Government retirement systems, which count on annual gains of 7% on average to cover all the benefits promised to retirees, allocate most of their assets to riskier investments that promise higher returns but also expose them to steeper declines when markets fall.

Wilshire assumed state funds allocated 31% of assets to U.S. stocks, 14% to international equities, 13% to private equity, 23% to US investment-grade bonds, 15% to real estate, and 4% to US high-yield bonds.

