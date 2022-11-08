(Bloomberg) -- The United Steelworkers and US Steel Corp. tentatively agreed to a new four-year contract that includes raises and a bonus, a sign that one of the largest American steelmakers has overcome an impasse after extended negotiations.

The deal includes significant raises over the course of the contract, pension improvements and increased holidays, according to a person familiar with the terms of the contract. US Steel confirmed the pact in a statement, and said the deal includes a more than 21% increase in base wage over the contract period, a $4,000 bonus and increases to pension and 401k contributions. The company said the tentative agreement is subject to ratification by union members.

“We are pleased to have reached a tentative agreement with the USW that supports our unionized workforce,” US Steel’s Chief Executive Officer David Burritt said in a Tuesday statement. “Strong base wage increases and benefit enhancements to support our employees’ wellbeing are key parts of this tentative agreement.”

The deal will be similar to one the USW earlier reached with Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., the second-largest domestic steel producer, which included raising base wages by 20%, according to the person. The announcement comes as labor negotiations continue to hold massive sway over corporations in the US, and as unionized railroad workers decide whether to approve a tentative labor deal brokered by President Joe Biden.

(Updates with details of the tentative contract)

