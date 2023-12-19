(Bloomberg) -- United States Steel Corp.’s credit rating stands to benefit as Nippon Steel Corp. agreed to buy the Pittsburgh-based company for $14.1 billion, according to Moody’s Investors Service.

The steelmaker’s B1 senior unsecured debt rating and Ba3 corporate family rating — both speculative-grade scores — were put on review for an upgrade, the credit grader said in a Tuesday statement.

“US Steel’s ratings were placed on review for upgrade based on its potential ownership by Nippon, which has a much stronger credit profile, larger and more diversified asset base, and greater financial resources,” Michael Corelli, a senior vice president of Moody’s corporate finance group, wrote in a statement. Nippon has a Baa2 senior unsecured debt rating at Moody’s.

Investors have so far shown optimism about the deal, which will create the world’s second-largest steel company and end months of uncertainty surrounding the future of US Steel. The Japanese steel producer struck a deal to buy US Steel in an all-cash transaction at $55 a share — plus an assumption of debt that brings the total enterprise value to $14.9 billion, according to Moody’s.

Shares of the steelmaker rose 26% after the announcement on Monday, before slipping slightly on Tuesday.

The cost to insure against default on US Steel senior debt, meanwhile, fell to a record low in the wake of the deal. A 6.875% bond due in 2029 last traded on Monday at 102 cents on the dollar, the highest since early February, according to Trace bond data.

The ratings on US Steel’s notes stand to be upgraded closer to Nippon’s level as long as they’re assumed or guaranteed by the Japanese firm, according to Moody’s. The credit assessor said the scores would likely be upgraded based on the level of parental support if US Steel becomes an unguaranteed subsidiary of Nippon after the acquisition and continues to provide separate audited financial statements going forward.

US Steel declined to comment, while representatives for Nippon didn’t respond to a request for comment. S&P Global Ratings scores US Steel at BB-, while Fitch Ratings rates the company two notches below high-grade at BB.

