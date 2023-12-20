(Bloomberg) -- United States Steel Corp. is proactively seeking a foreign investment review from President Joe Biden’s administration as a condition of its sale to Japan’s Nippon Steel Corp, a move designed to quiet critics of the deal.

The sale of US Steel is subject to conditions including “the receipt of approval by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States,” the company said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Nippon Steel has agreed to take all steps “to obtain the CFIUS approval.”

US Steel and Nippon Steel both said Monday, when the $14.1 billion deal was announced, that they did not expect CFIUS to imperil the deal, and plan to request a review signals confidence in that outcome.

Shares of US Steel fell 0.7% to $48.06 at 11:37 a.m. in New York, which remains below the $55 per-share offer Nippon Steel made Monday to buy the company. A spokeswoman for US Steel didn’t provide any additional comment. The Treasury Department, which leads CFIUS, declined comment.

CFIUS is a multi-agency body that reviews foreign acquisitions with national security implications, typically by an adversarial nation. It’s common for companies to self-refer to CFIUS for approval, rather than risk a negative review later on.

Still, the referral to review the sale to an allied nation like Japan illustrates how the steel industry has become a political battleground, with lawmakers and regulators increasingly treating steel as a strategic industry.

The White House on Tuesday said that the sale would “potentially” be reviewed, but the filing puts the ball in CFIUS’s court to determine if it will proceed. And calls are growing for Biden to intervene.

Prominent Democrats have said they oppose the deal, while Biden’s White House has not commented directly on whether it opposes or supports it. Republican senators have called on CFIUS to block the deal.

US Steel has a storied history, and Biden has aligned himself with the US labor movement, which has raised concerns about the sale. US Steel’s operations also heavily overlap with swing-states that will play a pivotal role in determining the presidency and Senate control in next year’s elections.

CFIUS’s powers apply in certain circumstances, and it’s not clear whether the entity would have grounds to block the sale to a strategic partner country. Broadly speaking, in cases within its jurisdiction, CFIUS can block or attach conditions to a foreign sale.

--With assistance from Daniel Flatley.

