US Steel Sees Demand Drop in Europe as Ukraine War Rages On

(Bloomberg) -- The Ukrainian conflict and escalating energy costs have hampered demand for steel in Europe, US Steel Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt said in the company’s latest earnings report.

The company beat earnings estimates on Wednesday but reported “demand headwinds” that persisted through the third quarter.

The impact of those headwinds were “worsened by temporarily higher-than-normal raw material expenses in the quarter, as we worked through inventories built in response to the Ukrainian conflict,” said Burritt in the earnings statement.

Burritt’s cautionary comments follow similarly bearish remarks from steelmakers Nucor Corp. and Steel Dynamics Inc..

Nucor, the largest American producer, said in its quartely report last week that it expects fourth-quarter earnings will decrease from the third quarter. The largest American producer said it expects earnings in the steel mills segment will be “considerably lower” due to shrinking metal margins and declining shipments.

