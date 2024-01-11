(Bloomberg) -- The US Environmental Protection Agency is increasing its probe of telecommunications giants AT&T Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc., after an investigation found that old, lead-covered cables had contaminated waterways and soil in parts of the US.

The agency sent letters to AT&T and Verizon asking for more information from the carriers, which operate some of the biggest networks in the US. Parts of those systems include lead-covered wires that date back to the early 20th century.

The EPA’s letters, dated Dec. 11 and released Thursday, request meetings with the companies and are part of a monthslong inquiry assessing whether AT&T and Verizon contributed to a release of lead into the environment. In its letters, the EPA said it had developed its own testing data, and found several cases of elevated lead levels. The agency said it is gathering evidence to determine if the contamination present is due to the lead cables.

No date has been set for the meetings, said Nick Conger, an agency spokesman.

AT&T fell 3.8% at the close of trading Thursday — its worst single-day drop in almost six months. Verizon dropped 3%, its biggest decline since October. The Wall Street Journal earlier reported about the step in the EPA’s investigation.

In July, the Journal reported lead contamination in more than 2,000 telecom cables crisscrossing the country, including at playgrounds, bus stops and waterways. Soil and water were contaminated near those cables, the Journal found, and residents and former employees who worked with the cables had reported illnesses commonly associated with lead exposure.

AT&T told the Journal at the time that it didn’t believe the lead-covered cables posed a public health threat.

In an emailed statement Thursday, an AT&T spokesperson said, “We look forward to the opportunity to meet with the EPA to discuss recent testing and other evidence that contradicts the Wall Street Journal’s assertions.” Verizon declined to comment.

USTelecom, a trade group that represents both AT&T and Verizon, said its companies have been working closely with the EPA. “The bottom line is that the test results continue to show telecom lead-sheathed cables pose no significant public health risk,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.