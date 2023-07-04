(Bloomberg) -- Investors piled into bullish bets on US stock futures toward the end of June, leaving positioning looking “very extended” and raising the risk of a pullback, Citigroup Inc. strategists said.

New longs of about $7.1 billion were added to S&P 500 futures last week, and investors are sitting on “moderately large profits,” according to a note from the bank dated July 3.

Although overall positioning is below recent record highs, “investors may still be seen to unwind to protect these gains in the coming week, considering how far the market has run already,” strategist Chris Montagu said.

While net positioning is still bullish, signs of caution are already appearing, said Montagu, noting that flows into Nasdaq futures last week were dominated by new shorts.

US stocks have rallied in 2023, with the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 posting its best ever first-half gains on the buzz around artificial intelligence and bets that the Federal Reserve would soften its policy outlook. But market strategists warn that the exuberance could fizzle out in the second half, amid worries about a recession and a dimmer outlook for corporate earnings.

Among other notes of caution, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists said it was too early to dismiss the risk of higher rates weighing on stocks as equity and bond correlations turn more positive.

