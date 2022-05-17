(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks may get a boost Wednesday from a US rally and speculation that China will loosen a crackdown on technology firms. Treasuries slid on hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Futures rose for Japan and Australia and pointed to a muted Hong Kong open, where stocks jumped Tuesday. US contracts edged up after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 rose at least 2% amid a risk rebound that saw the dollar retreat.

A gauge of US-listed Chinese shares climbed more than 5%. China’s top economic official gave an unusual public show of support for digital-platform companies, suggesting Beijing may let up on tech clampdown.

Treasuries dropped and the yield curve flattened after Powell said the Fed “won’t hesitate” to tighten monetary policy beyond neutral to get elevated inflation under control. Australian yields advanced.

Crude oil once again scaled $114 a barrel. Cryptocurrencies extended a period of relative calm, with Bitcoin hovering around $30,300.

Investor sentiment has brightened a little on robust US retail sales and factory output data, as well as stronger-than-expected euro-area expansion. The worry is that the respite is a so-called bear-market bounce as monetary settings tighten, Russia continues the war in Ukraine and China grapples with Covid.

There was “clearly some opportunistic buying on a day like today,” JoAnne Feeney, partner at Advisors Capital Management LLC, said on Bloomberg Television, referring to the US session. There remain risks ahead such as the possibility of recession, she added.

Powell said that the US central bank will raise interest rates until there is “clear and convincing” evidence that inflation is in retreat. The remarks at a Wall Street Journal live event were some of his most hawkish so far.

“This is one of the most challenging markets I have been in in my career,” Henry Peabody, fixed income portfolio manager at MFS Investment Management, said on Bloomberg Television. “I suspect at a certain point of time we’re going to have the liquidity of the markets challenged. They really haven’t been thus far.”

Elsewhere, the Biden administration is poised to fully block Russia’s ability to pay US bondholders after a deadline expires next week, a move that could bring Moscow closer to the brink of default.

What damage will be done to the US economy and global markets before the Fed changes tack and eases policy again? The “Fed Put” is the theme of this week’s MLIV Pulse survey. Click here to participate anonymously.

What to watch this week:

G-7 finance ministers and central bankers meeting Wednesday

Eurozone, UK CPI Wednesday

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker speaks Wednesday

China loan prime rates Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures 0.2% as of 7:44 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 2%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 2.6%

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.8%

Australia’s S&P ASX/200 Index futures rose 1%

Hang Seng Index futures fell 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

The euro was at $1.0551

The Japanese yen was at 129.37 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.7403 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 10 basis points to 2.99%

Australia’s 10-year bond yield increased seven basis points to 3.47%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.5% to $114.09 a barrel

Gold was at $1,815.22 an ounce

