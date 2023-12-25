(Bloomberg) -- The US military launched strikes on three installations in Iraq targeting what it said is a terrorist group backed by Iran that Washington has accused of a series of attacks on American personnel, including one Monday which left three people injured.

“At President Biden’s direction, US military forces conducted necessary and proportionate strikes on three facilities used by Kataib Hezbollah and affiliated groups in Iraq,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement late Monday.

In a separate statement, US Central Command said “early assessments indicate that these US airstrikes destroyed the targeted facilities and likely killed a number of Kataib Hezbollah militants.” Centcom added there were no indications civilian lives were affected.

The Christmas Day strikes followed what the White House described as a drone attack on US forces in northern Iraq that wounded three service members, including one critically. President Joe Biden was briefed on that attack Christmas morning and, in an afternoon call with Austin and other national security officials, ordered the retaliatory response.

Kataib Hezbollah is an Iraqi insurgent group backed by Iran that has been designated as a terrorist organization by the US since 2009, according to the Center for International Security and Cooperation at Stanford University. The group, also known as the Hezbollah Brigades, took credit for the attack on US troops, the White House said.

