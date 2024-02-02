US Strikes More Than 85 Targets in Iraq and Syria, Centcom Says

(Bloomberg) -- The US struck more than 85 targets linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Quds Force in Syria and Iraq on Friday in response to an attack in Jordan that killed three American service members, a massive bombardment more than five days in the planning.

Aircraft including long-range bombers from the US struck command and control facilities, intelligence centers, rockets, missiles and drone storage sites, the US Central Command said in a statement. More than 125 precision munitions were used, it said.

The strikes targeted “militia groups and their IRGC sponsors who facilitated attacks against U.S. and Coalition forces,” Central Command said.

