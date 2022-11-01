(Bloomberg) -- The US Supreme Court cleared the way for Georgia prosecutors to question Senator Lindsey Graham before a grand jury, boosting an investigation into efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to undo the former president’s election loss there.

Without any published dissents, the high court refused to shield Graham from having to testify while his challenge to the grand jury subpoena is on appeal. Graham said he is protected by the Constitution’s speech-or-debate clause, which limits probes into federal lawmakers’ official work.

The Supreme Court’s one-page order Tuesday said Graham can still ask a federal trial judge to protect him from having to answer particular questions. The order lifted a temporary pause Justice Clarence Thomas had imposed last week.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told the justices in an Oct. 27 filing that granting Graham’s request would have made it “highly unlikely” the grand jury would be able to hear his testimony before its term ends in April.

Graham turned to the Supreme Court after the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals refused to block his grand jury appearance. The decision, issued by a three-judge panel that included two Trump appointees, said Graham could seek to avoid answering specific questions.

The 11th Circuit distinguished between a lawmaker’s investigative work, which the panel said might be constitutionally shielded, and “unprotected non-legislative discussion,” including alleged efforts to pressure Georgia election officials. The decision left a federal trial judge’s order in force.

Calling Raffensperger

“The lower courts assumed that the informal investigative fact-finding that Senator Graham assertedly engaged in constitutes legislative activity protected by the speech or debate clause,” the Supreme Court said, “and they held that Senator Graham may not be asked about such activities.”

The high court added: “The lower courts also made clear that Senator Graham may return to the district court should disputes arise regarding the application of the speech or debate clause immunity to specific questions.”

Graham’s office said in a statement posted on Twitter that “the senator’s legal team intends to engage with the district attorney’s office on next steps to ensure respect for this constitutional immunity.”

Willis is seeking to ask Graham whether he called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to pressure the state official into discarding absentee votes.

The appeals court said Graham can also be asked about any coordination with the Trump campaign in its efforts to overturn President Joe Biden’s narrow victory in the state.

Graham’s lawyers told the justices that, unless they intervened, he “will soon be questioned by a local Georgia prosecutor and her ad hoc investigative body about his protected ‘Speech or Debate’ related to the 2020 election.” Graham is represented by former Trump White House Counsel Don McGahn.

The case is Graham v. Fulton County Special Purpose Grand Jury, 22A337.

--With assistance from Laura Litvan.

(Updates with reaction from Graham’s office in ninth paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.