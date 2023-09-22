(Bloomberg) -- The US Supreme Court extended its temporary pause on a lower-court ruling that would restrict the Biden administration’s contacts with social media companies.

The five-day extension, issued by Justice Samuel Alito on Friday, gives the high court more time to decide if it wants to weigh in on a case centered on Biden administration efforts to combat online misinformation about Covid-19.

Alito granted an initial administrative stay on Sept. 14. The move preserves the status quo and doesn’t necessarily reflect the court’s view on the merits of the case.

