(Bloomberg) -- The US Supreme Court extended a temporary order letting the Biden administration keep enforcing a regulation applying to build-at-home “ghost guns.”

The order from Justice Samuel Alito gives the high court until next Tuesday to decide how to handle the case. A federal trial judge in Texas threw out the regulation, and the Biden administration is seeking to put that ruling on hold while the case is on appeal. Alito previously had paused the lower court order until Friday.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives rule subjects gun kits to the same federal requirements as fully assembled firearms, meaning dealers must include serial numbers, conduct background checks and keep records of transactions. The administration says the year-old regulation is necessary to control a flood of untraceable weapons.

