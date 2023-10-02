(Bloomberg) -- The US Supreme Court rejected one of several pending challenges to New York’s decades-old rent-control system.

The justices, without explanation, refused to hear arguments from property owners and groups led by the the Community Housing Improvement Program.

The appeal challenged state-law provisions that tie maximum rents to the local cost of living and let many people stay in their apartments even after their leases expire. The opponents said the law, which governs a million units in the city, unconstitutionally takes private property without compensation.

As part of a 46-page orders list released Monday, the court also turned away an appeal challenging a Los Angeles rent-control ordinance. But the justices took no action on two other appeals stemming from New York’s system.

