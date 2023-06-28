You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Top Stories
Top Stories
Jun 28
Is it a 'richcession'? Or a 'rolling recession"? Or maybe no recession at all?6:02
Is it a 'richcession'? Or a 'rolling recession"? Or maybe no recession at all?
The warnings have been sounded for more than a year: A recession is going to hit. If not this quarter, then by next quarter. Or the quarter after that. Or maybe next year. So is a recession still in sight?
-
1h ago
Pokemon Go maker Niantic closes studio, cancels games
Pokemon Go maker Niantic Inc. is closing its Los Angeles game studio and canceling NBA and Marvel titles in a restructuring aimed at stabilizing the company’s finances.
-
6h ago
Child care and Canada’s workforce
Francis Fong, Senior Economist at TD, joins MoneyTalk to discuss a report, which shows women with young children have been joining the work force in droves since the pandemic.
-
1h ago
John Hood's Top Picks: June 29, 2023
Top Picks from John Hood, president and portfolio manager, J.C. Hood Investment Counsel
-
6h ago
WTI oil prices headed towards back-to-back quarterly decline
West Texas Intermediate crude is on track for its first back-to-back quarterly decline since 2019.
-
Jun 28
Ottawa urged to back U.S., not TC Energy, in $15B lawsuit over demise of Keystone XL
Ottawa urged to back U.S., not TC Energy, in $15B lawsuit over demise of Keystone XL
A progressive public policy think tank is urging the federal government to side against oil and gas transmission giant TC Energy in its ongoing dispute with the United States over the ill-fated Keystone XL project.
-
1h ago
Meta ends contract for journalism fellowship program as Bill C-18 fallout continues
Digital giant Meta is terminating the contract for a fellowship program that supports the hiring of a limited number of emerging journalists at newswire service The Canadian Press.
-
1h ago
Google DeepMind calls for 'responsible' approach to AI amid 'eureka moment'
The chief business officer at Google's artificial intelligence research lab says the world is having a eureka moment around artificial intelligence, but we have to be responsible with the technology.
-
20h ago
Dockworkers in Western Canada plan strike July 1 as pay talks fail
Dockworkers in Western Canada plan strike July 1 as pay talks fail
The union representing about 7,200 dockworkers at Canada’s western ports said members plan to strike July 1 after negotiations with employers for a new contract failed.
-
2h ago
Alberta ends 2022-23 with petro-powered $11.6B surplus
The Alberta government says it ended the 2022-23 budget year with a petro-powered $11.6 billion surplus, up from its third-quarter estimate of $10.4 billion.
-
1h ago
Mitsui High-tec investing $100 million to expand EV parts plant in Ontario
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says Mitsui High-tec is investing more than $100 million to expand manufacturing operations in southwestern Ontario that produce a component needed for electric vehicles.
-
7h ago
Corus Entertainment reports Q3 loss, revenue down from year ago
Corus Entertainment Inc. reported a loss in its latest quarter compared with a profit a year ago as it took a non-cash impairment charge related to goodwill, broadcast licences as well as trademark and brand assets totalling $590.0 million.
-
2h ago
Royals' public spending has gone up 5% in a year of historic change
A change in monarchs, double-digit inflation and ongoing costs to renovate Buckingham Palace contributed to a 5 per cent increase in publicly funded spending by the royals, according to accounts published Thursday.
-
Jun 28
Weather, labour among the factors driving construction costs: RBC8:55
Weather, labour among the factors driving construction costs: RBC
A new report from RBC found Canada’s residential construction price index has risen 51 per cent from pre-pandemic prices, as the cost of materials, weather events and a labour shortage in the industry are hurting Canada’s chances of meeting its housing goals.
-
3h ago
Cannabis company TerrAscend to list on TSX under TSND ticker in early July
TerrAscend Corp. says its common shares will begin trading on the exchange under the TSND ticker on July 4.
-
2h ago
TSX today: Index up on financial, tech stocks
Canada's main stock index crept higher in late-morning trading, helped by gains in the financial and technology stocks, while U.S. stock markets also moved up.