(Bloomberg) -- Two leading US senators on the Foreign Relations Committee are seeking an overhaul of Taiwan policy, saying they want to deter any possible invasion of the island by China after witnessing Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

The “Taiwan Policy Act of 2022” would provide $4.5 billion in defense assistance to Taiwan over the next four years. It also would designate Taiwan as a major non-NATO ally and set up a “broad sanctions regime” to penalize China for any hostile action against Taiwan, including actions in the Taiwan Strait.

The legislation would “send a clear message to Beijing not to make the same mistakes with Taiwan that Vladimir Putin has made in Ukraine,” the committee’s Democratic chairman, Bob Menendez of New Jersey, said in a statement Friday. “As Beijing continues to seek to coerce and isolate Taiwan there should be no doubt or ambiguity about the depth and strength of our determination to stand with the people of Taiwan and their democracy.”

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said the proposal would represent “the largest expansion of the military and economic relationship between our two countries in decades.”

“The danger will only grow worse if we show weakness in the face of Chinese threats and aggression toward Taiwan,” Graham of South Carolina added.

China has regularly rejected accusations that it intends to forcibly retake Taiwan -- which Beijing claims as its territory -- though tensions over the issue have increased in recent months. Last week, Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe repeatedly expressed Beijing’s willingness to fight to prevent a formal split by the democratically elected government in Taipei.

In addition to providing billions of dollars in weapons and ammunition to Taiwan, the legislation would direct the federal government to regularly assess the risk of an invasion by China, as well as plan for and help train Taiwanese forces to respond.

The bill also directs the secretary of state to negotiate the renaming of the “Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office” in Washington to the “Taiwan Representative Office,” a formulation that would be viewed as controversial by the Chinese government.

