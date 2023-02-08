Top Stories
U.S. shoots down unknown object flying in airspace
6:51
Canadian employers face 'resistance' as they seek to increase office days
6:29
What’s new this tax season in Canada
6:32
How much Canadians have fallen behind amid high inflation and who's hurting the most
4:14
REITs: Three hot picks from Mark Rothschild
5:11
Five key takeaways from the BoC's first summary of interest rate deliberations
16h ago
Canada crushes expectations, adding 150,000 jobs in January5:52
Canada crushes expectations, adding 150,000 jobs in January
Canadian employment grew much faster than expected, pointing to a labour market that’s showing few signs of cooling in the face of aggressive increases to borrowing costs.
10h ago5:25
Indigo offers fresh details on cyberattack on bookstore's website, payment system
Indigo Books & Music Inc. is offering fresh details about an ongoing cyberattack affecting the bookstore chain's website and electronic payment system.
Feb 6
February is Your Money Month
From repaying debt to rebalancing your portfolio to wills and estate planning to inflation-proofing your retirement fund, we have you covered with expert advice and moves you can make right now.
Your Money Month
7:10
Money points us to where we need to heal and grow: financial therapist
6:39
First Home Savings Account has no downsides: Tax expert
6:39
There's no downside to the tax-free first home savings account (FHSA): Jamie Golombek
6:33
Consumer insolvencies are on the rise, but options exist: Insolvency trustee
6:33
Consumer debt and bankruptices don't discriminate: licensed insolvency trustee
5:27
Be cautious of financial advice on social media: Expert
5h ago8:06
The Week Ahead: Earnings from Air Canada, Coca-Cola
A look at what investors will be watching in the upcoming week.
Feb 9
Canopy Growth restructures Canadian operations, to lay off 800 in latest cost-cutting move6:28
Canopy Growth restructures Canadian operations, to lay off 800 in latest cost-cutting move
Canopy Growth is planning to restructure its Canadian cannabis operations, which will see the departure of more than one-third of its workforce while shrinking its cultivation and production businesses in its latest attempt to cut costs and seek profitability.
5h ago8:48
New Enbridge CEO says Canada is missing opportunities as world cries out for energy
Enbridge Inc. reported a loss of $1.1 billion in its latest quarter as it took a $2.5-billion non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to its gas transmission business as a result of what it said was the increased cost of capital.
Feb 9
TC Energy says combination of factors caused Keystone pipeline leak6:14
TC Energy says combination of factors caused Keystone pipeline leak
TC Energy Corp. has pegged the cost of cleanup and remediation of December's oil spill from its Keystone pipeline at an estimated US$480 million.
10h ago6:32
European stocks: Three hot picks from Joshua Mahony
Despite recent strength in European equity markets, one market analyst doesn’t think it will last.
Feb 97:55
Bank of Canada seeks 'new thinking' with outsider at rate table
The Bank of Canada wants to reinvigorate its interest-rate setting process, bringing an outside voice to the table next month amid a broader effort to bolster its credibility.
Feb 96:08
Canada's housing market to see listings fall in first quarter, before rebounding: TD
A new report says Canada's housing market will see new listings fall in the first quarter before rebounding later in the year and then, slowing to a more modest growth pace in 2024.
6h ago3:11
TSX recap: Index finishes slightly higher amid gains in energy stocks
Canada's main stock index was largely unchanged Friday with gains in industrials and energy partially offset by weakness in technology and metals, while U.S. markets were mixed.
Feb 9
Shopify launches new shopping, shipping tools in semi-annual product showcase6:32
Shopify launches new shopping, shipping tools in semi-annual product showcase
Shopify Inc. announced more than 100 new product updates Thursday, including several aimed at helping retailers reach more customers, make checkout easier and better manage shipping.