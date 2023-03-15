(Bloomberg) -- US tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum and on billions of dollars of Chinese products cut imports, increased American production and raised prices of the products, a report by an independent US government agency found.

US importers bore nearly the full cost of the tariffs because import prices increased at the same rate as the duties, according to the US International Trade Commission, a bipartisan entity that analyzes trade issues.

The ITC looked at the effects of tariffs on more than $300 billion in Chinese imports imposed by President Donald Trump’s administration under section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 starting in 2018, as well as duties on inbound steel and aluminum shipments under section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 in the same year.

The ITC’s probe, ordered by Congress, made the following findings:

Across all affected sectors, the section 301 tariffs lowered Chinese imports by 13%, raised US output by 0.4% and increased prices of US products by 0.2%.

The section 232 tariffs cut imports of affected steel products by 24%, raised US prices by 2.4% and increased American production by 1.9%.

Aluminum imports fell 31% due to the section 232 tariffs, ,while prises in the US rose 1.6% and local output climbed 3.6%

Production in downstream industries using steel and aluminum decreased while prices rose

President Joe Biden’s administration has kept the tariffs on imports of Chinese goods in place for more than two years and is currently undertaking a review of the duties.

Trump started imposing the tariffs in July 2018, after an investigation concluded China stole intellectual property from American companies and forced them to transfer technology. The duties span imports from industrial inputs, such as microchips and chemicals, to consumer merchandise including apparel and furniture.

US law states that the tariffs automatically expire four years after they were imposed, unless the US Trade Representative’s office analyzes their effectiveness and consequences. USTR last year got hundreds of requests for the tariffs to continue and has kept them in places as it undertakes a review. The administration received thousands of public responses to a request for comment before the window to do so closed in mid-January.

Some Biden administration officials last year argued that reducing tariffs on household items could help ease US inflation, but US Trade Representative Katherine Tai has underlined how the tariffs provide leverage to persuade China to change what the US considers unfair practices.

Steel, Aluminum

In December, the World Trade Organization said the US violated international trade rules when it imposed the steel and aluminum tariffs under Trump, a decision Washington rejected and stated won’t lead to a removal of the duties.

Trump imposed the 25% tariffs on global steel imports and 10% import taxes on global aluminum on national-security grounds.

The US and European Union are said to be considering new tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum as part of a broader bid to fight carbon emissions. That’s a change from the Trump administration’s reliance on the WTO’s national-security loophole in favor of another WTO exception for trade restrictions imposed in the name of protecting the environment.

