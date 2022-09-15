(Bloomberg) -- The US will make announcements on how it will assist African nations in setting up early-warning weather systems at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt in November, the country’s special presidential envoy for climate, John Kerry, said.

“Seventy percent of Africans rely on rain-fed agriculture, yet most don’t have access to early-warning systems or critical climate information,” Kerry said at an environment minister conference in Senegal on Thursday. “Expect announcements at COP27 focused on closing that gap.”

The funding will come through the President’s Emergency Plan for Adaptation and Resilience, or PREPARE, launched by Joe Biden, the US president, at COP26 in Glasgow last year, Kerry said.

