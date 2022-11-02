(Bloomberg) -- The US said it will end Burkina Faso’s access to a preferential trade program for African countries, citing concern about unconstitutional changes in the nation’s government.

The Biden administration will remove Burkina Faso from the program under the African Growth and Opportunity Act, which provides duty-free access to the US for thousands of goods from sub-Saharan nations, starting from Jan. 1, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in an emailed statement Wednesday.

After seizing power in January this year, the ruling junta in the West African nation replaced its leader in a counter-coup in September, and scrapped a transition plan that had envisaged a restoration of democracy in mid-2024.

Tai urged the country to “take necessary actions to meet the statutory criteria and return to elective democracy.” She said the US “will provide Burkina Faso with clear benchmarks for a pathway toward reinstatement and our administration will work with them to achieve that objective.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.