(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration will ease sanctions on Venezuela to allow Chevron to talk with the country’s state-owned oil company.

The move is intended to facilitate negotiations between the government of President Nicolas Maduro and the American-backed opposition, according to a senior U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity to detail the plans.

The easing of penalties comes after officials from President Joe Biden’s administration visited Caracas, ultimately securing the release of Americans who had been detained in the country. The administration will also remove Carlos Erick Malpica Flores from a sanctions list, the official said.

Malpica Flores, a former PDVSA treasurer and former Treasury secretary, was sanctioned by OFAC in July of 2017 along with 12 other Venezuelans. He’s the nephew of Maduros’ wife, Cilia Flores. Malpica’s assets in U.S. jurisdictions were frozen, and U.S. citizens were prohibited from dealing with him.

