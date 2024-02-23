(Bloomberg) -- US aviation authorities are poised to propose changes in the next few weeks to standards governing public charters, a controversial corner of the travel industry that has pitted some of the largest airlines against one another.

The Transportation Security Administration plans to share the proposals with public charter carriers like Dallas-based JSX and will allow a period for feedback, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because the issue is private. The suggested changes, which potentially could threaten the business model, won’t be made public because they’re considered sensitive security information.

Public charter operators compete with regularly scheduled flights from smaller, private terminals but allow passengers to avoid airport crowds and long security lines. Such carriers can handle passenger screening on their own and hire pilots who don’t have the minimum 1,500 flying hours required for large scheduled carriers.

JSX markets itself as “the ultimate travel hack” that lets flyers arrive at private terminals 20 minutes before takeoff, have bags swabbed for explosives and walk through a weapons-detection scanner before boarding 30-seat jets. The carrier has defended its operations as safe and secure.

The rise of public charters has split some of the nation’s biggest carriers, with American Airlines Group Inc. and Southwest Airlines Co. calling to close what they see as a regulatory loophole to address safety concerns and improve security. United Airlines Holdings Inc. and JetBlue Airways Corp. — which each own a stake in JSX — argue for keeping the status quo, since these carriers provide service to small communities and a pipeline for pilots.

The forthcoming TSA proposals could help resolve concerns by critics that public charter carriers compromise safety and security. The agency and the Federal Aviation Administration began formal reviews last year, with the FAA saying the expansion of such carriers is “an increased risk to safety if left unchecked.”

The FAA has said it’s considering nearly 60,000 public comments filed as part of the review and hasn’t provided a time frame for any decisions.

SkyWest Inc., which operates regional flights for larger airlines, proposed a similar public charter service about 18 months ago that it said would primarily serve smaller communities. It has been blocked from moving ahead while regulators resolve rules that will govern such carriers.

