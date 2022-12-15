(Bloomberg) -- The US will push for more transparency around the terms of debt that African nations owe to China as they struggle to make repayments, a senior government official said.

Washington will also “try and figure out how these countries can get out of a crushing debt that oppresses their people,” said Jose Fernandez, the under secretary for economic growth, energy, and the environment at the State Department.

Fernandez made the comments in an interview on the sidelines of the US-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington, attended by more than 40 heads of state. President Joe Biden is seeking to revitalize the US relationship with the continent, where China has made influential inroads through billions of dollars of investment.

China attaches “great importance” to the debt issues facing developing nations, including African countries, and has been committed to helping them alleviate “debt pressure,” said Liu Pengyu, spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in the US.

“All loan contracts signed between China and foreign governments are subject to the laws and regulations of the host country,” he said in an emailed response to questions. Reports by think tanks and multilateral institutions about Chinese loans have all come from “open channels, which itself proves the transparency of China’s foreign loans,” Liu said.

Many African nations turned to China — now the world’s biggest creditor to developing countries — for loans to build airports, hospitals, housing and roads. While the funding helped construct key infrastructure in some countries, many are struggling to repay as the projects aren’t fully commercialized.

The question of confidentiality of Chinese debt became an issue during pandemic-era talks to provide emerging nations with relief as there was concern that not all lending by Chinese banks was public and they could get a better deal in any restructuring.

The Group of 20 nations set up a so-called Common Framework that brings the Paris Club of traditional rich debtor countries together with China to try to restructure the debts of low-income countries on a case-by-case basis. Only three nations — Chad, Ethiopia and Zambia — signed up, and after almost two years of talks, Chad became the first to find resolution in November.

China has faced criticism for its perceived lack of engagement in the global effort to reduce developing nations’ debt burdens, with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen saying on multiple occasions that Beijing has become the biggest obstacle to progress.

Lackluster participation in negotiations risks compromising the diplomatic goodwill China has built through its lending program. Over the past decade, China has financed about $1 trillion of infrastructure spending around the globe as part of President Xi Jinping’s signature Belt and Road Initiative.

Debt Suspension

China is the largest contributor to the G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative, is actively promoting debt treatment cases under the Common Framework, and will continue to participate in follow-up debt treatment of the DSSI, Liu said.

“Developed countries should take responsibility for their macro policy spillovers that have exacerbated global debt vulnerability, fully honor their development assistance commitments, and effectively help African countries and other developing countries cope with the debt issue,” he said.

Since 2000, Beijing has announced multiple rounds of debt forgiveness of interest-free loans to African countries, canceling at least $3.4 billion of debt through 2019, according to a study published by the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies.

And in August, China said it will forgive 23 interest-free loans to 17 African countries and redirect $10 billion of its International Monetary Fund reserves to nations on the continent.

Low-income nations — most of which are facing record-high debt levels — also lack robust data on their loans. A 2021 World Bank report found that almost 40% of these countries have never published debt data on their websites or haven’t updated their data over the preceding two years. Differences in definitions and recording errors showed variations equal to as much as 30% of some nations’ gross domestic product, it found.

China inserted clauses in loans signed with some African nations that “exclude or prohibit the publication of the agreement,” Fernandez said. “So people in the country do not know what their country has signed, they do not know how much they borrowed, they do not know at what interest rate.”

Once a large lender to developing countries, the US played a key role in orchestrating bailout plans for sovereign borrowers during the debt crisis in 1970s and 80s when dozens of countries in Latin America and Africa defaulted on debts owed to richer countries.

Loan renegotiation requires that agreements should be public, people know how much was borrowed, the interest rate, and what the terms are, and the collateral given by those countries, Fernandez said.

“It is a process that benefits countries and allows them to get out of the debt trap,” he said.

A lack of transparency around loan transactions increases the risk of a debt crisis, creates barriers and prolongs the duration to resolving debt burdens, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a briefing Thursday.

“We need both the creditors – again, countries, private sector, as well as the debtors – to do their part to support greater fiscal and debt transparency,” he said.

