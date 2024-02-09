(Bloomberg) -- The US will convene a meeting of donors to Haiti in a bid to stop the country’s slide deeper into lawlessness and speed the deployment of an international police force, people familiar with the matter said.

The Feb. 22 conference will be held on the sidelines of a Group of 20 foreign-ministers meeting in Rio de Janeiro, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing plans that haven’t been made public. Canada, France and Germany, all of which have donated large sums to advancing safety in Haiti, are expected to join, they said.

The US hopes more support will speed the deployment of a Kenya-led international police force to Haiti, the people said. That mission got hung up after Kenya’s high court blocked the plan, saying such a deployment would be unconstitutional. Kenya’s government is now working on a new agreement with Haiti that officials hope will address the court’s concerns.

A State Department spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The UN Security Council approved the mission in October in a bid to support Haiti’s overwhelmed police force confront rampant gang violence that has pushed the country deeper into chaos. The country was rattled by anti-government protests this week that have left at least six dead and large swathes of the nation paralyzed.

January was the most violent month for Haiti in the two years since the conflict started, with more than 1,100 people being killed, the UN human rights chief said in a statement Friday. Only a small share of those murdered were gang members.

Protesters are asking for Prime Minister Ariel Henry — who took power in 2021 after the murder of President Jovenel Moise — to step down amid a spike in kidnappings, murder and lawlessness. While Henry promised to hold long overdue elections, they never materialized as well-armed gangs have tightened their control of the country and the police quit in droves.

