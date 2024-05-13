(Bloomberg) -- US officials intend to highlight security concerns with China’s development of artificial intelligence when they meet representatives from that country to launch discussions over the emerging technology, according to senior administration officials.

Representatives from the US and China will meet Tuesday in Geneva, according to the officials, who briefed reporters about the upcoming discussions on condition of anonymity. The meeting, which a senior official characterized as the first of its kind, initiates talks agreed to last year by US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to address security and safety concerns over AI even as the two countries intensify their competition in that sphere.

China has been deploying AI capabilities that in many ways are undermining national security for the US and allies, and officials intend to raise those concerns at the talks, a senior administration official said.

US officials will also discuss each country’s approaches to regulating AI and push to ensure there is a global discussion on addressing risks, according to another official. The US consulted extensively with allies ahead of the talks, the official said.

The US, China and European Union are all jockeying to set the tone for how AI will be regulated. Biden has intensified regulatory scrutiny of AI in the US as the use of tools such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Alphabet Inc.’s Bard explodes, taking executive action to establish standards for security and privacy protections in the absence of congressional action.

In China, 24 government-issued guidelines took effect on Aug. 15, targeting generative AI services that create images, videos, text and other content.

Officials downplayed any expectations for deliverables from the talks, with one official saying the focus will be on risks posed by AI. Asked if private sector representatives would be involved, a US official said the talks would be government-to-government.

Tech Competition

Biden and Xi agreed during their last face-to-face meeting in November to organize a dialogue on AI and also spoke about it on a phone call last month.

The rapid adoption of AI is just one element in a broad rivalry between the world’s two largest economies over cutting-edge technologies, touching areas including semiconductors, phones, electric vehicles and quantum computing.

The Biden administration has taken punitive actions in the name of data security, including a sweeping executive order earlier this year aimed at preventing “countries of concern” from obtaining large tranches of Americans’ sensitive data, and signing legislation giving Beijing-based ByteDance Ltd. a deadline to divest the social-media app TikTok or see it banned in US app stores.

Biden has vowed to continue efforts to deny Beijing advanced technology such as computer chips and chipmaking equipment, spurring efforts from Xi to make China more self-sufficient in those spheres. Biden and Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, have both sought to appear tough on China ahead of their 2024 election rematch.

A US-led resolution approved by the United Nations General Assembly in March encouraged countries to support “responsible and inclusive” AI development through domestic regulations and governance. The initiative garnered the support of more than 110 countries, including China as a co-sponsor. China subsequently started work on a resolution it says aims to close gaps between rich and developing countries in advancing AI.

In an interview with CNN last week, Biden noted the potentials and downsides of AI, calling it “the most significant technological development in human history.” Biden said AI is “frightening” in its ability to “overtake you in thinking.”

“We have to make sure it’s controlled,” he said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.