(Bloomberg) -- US regulators will begin making available key details on completed Treasuries transactions on a trade-by-trade basis in the latest push by Washington to increase transparency in the world’s biggest government bond market.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said Wednesday that specific trades’ time, price, direction, venue, and volume would all be made public under a new rule. The regulation by the industry-backed Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, which is overseen by the SEC, was proposed last November.

SEC Chair Gary Gensler said that the rules would cover “on-the-run” Treasury securities and data would be available at the end of the day. On-the-run Treasuries refers to the most recently-issued Treasury bonds for different maturity dates. They make up about 80% of nominal Treasuries trading volume.

The data will also be reported in transaction size caps, varying by maturity date, to avoid “information leakage” for large trades, according to the rule. The parties to a trade won’t be identified.

Gensler said the measures will let market participants reconstruct trades.

“This has many benefits,” Gensler said in a statement. “For example, it will enable traders to compute the relative spreads of those other markets to the Treasury markets.”

The move also aligns post-trade reporting for most Treasury bonds with the individual trade reporting for corporate, municipal and mortgage bonds.

Gensler suggested that future post-trade reporting efforts could lead to intraday reporting for Treasuries transactions.

The US Treasury Department floated the idea of daily trade reporting for the $26 trillion bond market in November 2022.

