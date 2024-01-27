(Bloomberg) -- The US plans to sell as many as 40 F-35 jets to Greece and will also gift the country various defense equipment, according to a letter sent by Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The move comes as the US State Department said Friday that it had approved the long-delayed sale of F-16 warplanes to Turkey in a delicately orchestrated arrangement with Ankara supporting Sweden’s membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization

“We have sought to work closely with Greece to advance our shared interests and promote international peace and security,” Blinken said in his letter provided by the Greek premier’s office. Mitsotakis said his country “stands with seriousness and geopolitical maturity on the world map.”

In addition to the sale of the F-35 jets, the US plans to give Greece two C-130H aircrafts, 10 engines for P-3 aircrafts and 60 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles for free from its excess defense articles.

In early January, Blinken met Mitsotakis on the Greek island of Crete as part of his trip to the Middle East, and both sides have repeatedly said relations are historically strong.

“This strong bilateral relationship is a testament to the enduring links between our nations,” Blinken said in his letter.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.