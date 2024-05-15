(Bloomberg) -- The US will send a delegation of former government officials to Taiwan for the inauguration of President-elect Lai Ching-te, casting the visit as keeping with longstanding practice in an effort to manage tensions between the self-governing island and China.

The delegation is scheduled to be in Taiwan from this weekend for meetings with leaders and to attend the May 20 inauguration, according to a senior administration official who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity to discuss diplomatic issues.

The representatives include Brian Deese, the former director of President Joe Biden’s National Economic Council; Richard Armitage, deputy secretary of State in the George W. Bush administration; Richard Bush, a Taiwan analyst at the Brookings Institution in Washington; and Laura Rosenberger, chair of the American Institute in Taiwan, the senior official said.

Lai’s election this year was a blow to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s ambitions, with Taiwan’s voters electing a member of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party that has sought to minimize Beijing’s influence and strengthen ties with other democracies. The opposition Kuomintang, which seeks eventual unification with China, however, secured control of the legislature.

The Biden administration is emphasizing that it’s established practice to send delegations of former officials to Taiwan, citing previous instances in 2021, 2022, as well as in January of this year to support the process of conducting a democratic election. The administration is not predicting a response from Beijing, but the official pointed out that criticism from Chinese authorities was standard after previous visits, including the one in January.

The US official told reporters the administration remains concerned about the so-called gray-zone, or non-military, coercion by China — including a recent increase in Chinese activity around Taiwanese islands, the South China Sea and other contested waters.

Before the January elections, US officials expressed concern about a Chinese misinformation campaign on the island, but judged those efforts were unlikely to affect the vote outcome.

The Biden administration has pushed “intense diplomacy” with China to minimize the potential for conflict. The senior official pointed to talks between Biden and Xi, including a face-to-face summit in California last year and a telephone call last month, as well as communications involving White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that have stabilized relations over the past year.

