(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will commit to extending an agreement that provides billions of dollars for the Israeli military in a meeting Thursday with the country’s new prime minister, Yair Lapid, according to US officials.

The two leaders will sign a joint declaration expressing the Biden administration’s support for extending a memorandum of understanding between the US and Israel -- which currently stretches through the 2028 fiscal year -- that includes billions of dollars in defense aid for Israel. Biden on Wednesday was given a briefing on Israel’s Iron Dome and new Iron Beam air defense system.

The existing MOU emerged after months of sometimes fraught negotiations between former President Barack Obama and former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who opposed the Obama administration’s efforts to broker a nuclear deal with Iran and proceeded with the construction of Israeli settlements despite US concerns they would exacerbate tensions with the Palestinians.

Biden, who served as Obama’s vice president, is expected to meet with Netanyahu -- now the opposition leader -- along with Lapid on Thursday.

Biden’s schedule and details about the joint declaration were previewed on a call with reporters by two senior administration officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Biden will also participate in a virtual summit with the leaders of Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and India to unveil a $2 billion project helping to fund agricultural parks in India.

The project will largely be funded by the Emiratis, with the US providing support from the private sector and Israel providing technological expertise. Many countries have faced food shortages following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has halted the export of wheat, corn, and oilseeds.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.