(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration will withhold $130 million in assistance to Egypt over its failure to meet certain human rights requirements, while allowing about $1 billion in aid to go forward, senior State Department officials told reporters on Wednesday.

The $130 million, roughly the same as last year, represents a little less than half of $300 million in fiscal year 2021 funds that Congress had conditioned on Egypt making improvements to its human rights record, the officials said, speaking to reporters on customary condition of anonymity. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had to certify that Egypt met the requirements for the money.

Egypt will receive $75 million on the basis that it released some 500 political prisoners and established a “national political dialogue” to examine issues like pre-trial detention.

But it’s only getting $95 million of the remaining $225 million, which is subject to stricter scrutiny on human rights overall. The rest of the more than $1 billion isn’t subject to rights concerns.

The complicated math allows the administration to keep supplying Egypt -- one of its top destinations for foreign assistance behind Ukraine and Israel -- with crucial military assistance while also allowing the administration to say it’s putting pressure on President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi over his country’s treatment of dissidents and others.

El-Sisi, a former army officer, deposed an elected Islamist president following mass demonstrations in 2013, two years after Arab Spring protests had toppled the longtime dictator Hosni Mubarak. Sisi’s rule since then has been marked by widespread repression of political opponents and journalists, many of whom have been imprisoned without trial.

In a letter on Tuesday, seven Democratic members of the House of Representatives urged Blinken to withhold the full $300 million.

The lawmakers said they “remain concerned by continued reports both by the State Department as well as credible international and Egyptian organizations about the ongoing, pervasive, and systemic violations of human rights in Egypt that risk destabilizing the country.” The letter was first reported by the New York Times.

“There is no question that Egypt is an indispensable partner,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said Tuesday. “We’ll continue to work closely with our Egyptian partners, but we’ll also continue to have regular conversations with them about the importance of human rights.”

