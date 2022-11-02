(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration vowed to work with its allies to remove Iran from the UN Commission on the Status of Women following a crackdown on protests that have roiled the country in recent weeks, Vice President Kamala Harris said.

“The United States believes that no nation that systematically abuses the rights of women and girls should play a role in any international or United Nations body charged with protecting these very same rights,” Harris said in a statement. She said the US would “work with our partners to remove Iran” from the commission.

The move is the latest step to punish Iran over its crackdown of the protests, which broke out in early September over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody after she was arrested for allegedly flouting strict Islamic dress codes.

The commission was established after World War II to empower women’s rights, and its 45 members are elected to four-year terms. Other countries such as Canada and New Zealand have also called for Iran’s removal.

The US has imposed sanctions on Iran’s so-called “morality police” and other officials involved in the human rights violations and vowed to continue reviewing further actions against the regime in Tehran.

