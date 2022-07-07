US Trade Gap in Goods, Services Narrows to Smallest This Year

(Bloomberg) -- The US trade deficit shrunk in May to the lowest level of the year, reflecting a pickup in exports of goods and services.

The gap narrowed $1.1 billion, or 1.3% from a month earlier, to $85.5 billion, Commerce Department data showed Thursday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for an almost $85 billion deficit. The figures aren’t adjusted for inflation.

The value of goods and services exports increased 1.2% to $255.9 billion while imports rose 0.6% to $341.4 billion.

A trade gap that’s narrowed in consecutive months may help provide a lift to second-quarter gross domestic product. In the first quarter, a surge in the deficit subtracted 3.2 percentage points from GDP in the first quarter -- one of the largest negative impacts on record.

On an inflation-adjusted basis, the May merchandise-trade deficit was little changed at $116.6 billion. In March, the gap was $135.5 billion.

The increase in exports reflected a record value of merchandise shipped abroad. Exports of industrial supplies and consumer goods increased in May.

The US merchandise trade deficit with China widened in May to $31.5 billion on an unadjusted basis, and imports from the country rose 5% to $43.9 billion.

Decades-high inflation is expected to weigh on demand for merchandise globally, which could curb two-way trade activity. Nonetheless, cargo orders arriving at West Coast ports continue to rise, suggesting imports -- which are still above pre-pandemic levels -- will remain elevated in the coming months as merchants prepare for the holiday shopping season.

