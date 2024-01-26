US Traders Snap Up China Options as Cheap Way to Catch Rebound

(Bloomberg) -- Traders who fear missing out if there is a recovery in China stocks after a tumultuous stretch are dipping a toe in the options market as a cheaper way in.

This week, the $4.2 billion iShares China Large-Cap ETF (ticker FXI) — one of largest US-traded funds tracking China equities — saw the most call options trade in more than a year, while the volume of bullish contracts in technology-focused KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (ticker KWEB) surged to the second highest level ever.

China equities saw a slight rebound after a painful decline that wiped out $6 trillion, as central bank ramped up easing and authorities were said to mull a rescue package including a market stabilization fund. But the question remains if the recovery will resume, or peter out from here.

Part of the options activity was driven by positioning, as many investors were very underexposed to the sector — one of the biggest laggards in the global equities market, according to Chris Murphy, co-head of derivatives strategy at Susquehanna International Group. However, this is maybe more a hedge for those investors adding exposure, as opposed to a notable change in bullish sentiment, he said.

“It’s not necessarily a ‘I’m super bullish on China’ read from the options,” Murphy said on Bloomberg TV Friday. “Rather it’s more like, instead of buying the underlying stocks which I’m not sure about, I’d rather buy upside calls, so that way my exposure ramps up when the stocks ramp up.”

That said, a number of Wall Street strategists are touting the risk-reward of China equities. Bank of America Corp. strategists view that buying Chinese shares is now the world’s “most enticing contrarian long trade,” but “no one believes it’s an investment.”

At Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Joshua Schiffrin called for a long bet in China. “Chinese stocks will have a great year and surprise everyone. There is just so much bearishness there,” he wrote. “I would suggest doing this in options.”

--With assistance from Elena Popina and Carly Wanna.

