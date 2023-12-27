(Bloomberg) -- US bonds rallied, with yields on benchmark debt falling more than 10 basis points on the day, after strong demand for a sale of five-year securities boosted investor confidence.

The 10-year Treasury yielded 3.79% following the $58 billion sale, which sold at 3.801% — the lowest rate since May — after trading at 3.815% prior to the auction. The result was an indication that appetite exceeded dealer expectations.

Yields across the maturity spectrum declined to the lowest levels in several months after the sale, which drew strong demand despite gains ahead of the auction that trimmed the yield that buyers were likely to receive. Since the sale was announced last week, its yield in pre-auction trading mostly exceeded 3.86%.

Treasuries rallied into Wednesday’s auction thanks in part to earlier gains for many European bond markets and in anticipation that month-end will spur buying by passive investors. Below-average trading volumes due to the holiday-shortened week also likely increased the impact of flows on prices.

The US government is set to sell $40 billion of seven-year notes on Thursday.

