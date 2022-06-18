(Bloomberg) -- US Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo plans to visit Turkey and the United Arab Emirates next week as the Biden administration seeks to rally support for a clampdown on Russian assets abroad.

In Turkey, Adeyemo is expected to meet Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu and Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati, according to people familiar with the matter. The UAE stint will include meetings with National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Mubadala Investment Co. Chief Executive Officer Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak as well as other senior officials, said two of the people, who requested anonymity because the meeting details aren’t public.

The visit is part of a broader effort by the US Treasury to tighten sanctions against Moscow since Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. Turkey and the UAE have emerged as magnets for wealthy Russians in recent months, frustrating the Biden administration’s efforts to muster a unified front against President Vladimir Putin.

Adeyemo, who led a departmental review of sanctions policy last year, has previously warned Turkish and Emirati financial institutions of the potential consequences for assisting Moscow in circumventing the restrictions.

Officials in the two nations have said they respect international law but aren’t required to follow sanctions implemented by specific jurisdictions like the US, UK or EU, nor will they target individuals solely on the basis of their nationality.

The Financial Action Task Force, the Paris-based global financial crimes watchdog, placed Turkey on its gray list last October and the UAE this March for not doing enough to counter illicit financial flows. Relations between Washington and both countries have been rocky recently, though a high-level US delegation to Abu Dhabi last month to pay respects for the country’s late ruler helped reduce tensions there.

