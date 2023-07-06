(Bloomberg) -- The US two-year yield topped 5% and the 10-year exceeded 4%, both for the first time since March, after strong private-sector job growth bolstered expectations for additional Federal Reserve interest-rate increases.

The two-year Treasury yield rose as much as 10 basis points to 5.04%. It peaked this year at 5.08% on March 8 and dropped back toward 3.50% later that month amid a collapse in US regional bank shares after several failed. The US 10-year yield climbed to 4.01%, within 8 basis points of its March high.

